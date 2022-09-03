wrestling / News

WWE Announces Attendance for Clash at the Castle

September 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Clash At the Castle Image Credit: WWE

– At today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, WWE announced the attendance for the event at Principality Stadium. The attendance was announced as 62,296 people. You can see a clip at the announcement below.

The premium live event is currently ongoing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales. You can check out 411’s live, play-by-play coverage for the show RIGHT HERE

