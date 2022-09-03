wrestling / News
WWE Announces Attendance for Clash at the Castle
September 3, 2022
– At today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, WWE announced the attendance for the event at Principality Stadium. The attendance was announced as 62,296 people. You can see a clip at the announcement below.
The premium live event is currently ongoing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales. You can check out 411’s live, play-by-play coverage for the show RIGHT HERE
62,296 strong at #WWECastle!@PrincipalitySta @visitwales pic.twitter.com/htgq0yCV9S
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
