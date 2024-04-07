WWE Announces Attendance For Night One of Wrestlemania 40

WWE has announced the official attendance for night one of Wrestlemania 40, which is happening right now in Philadelphia. The show has an attendance of 72,543. This is fairly close to the last reported number from WrestleTix, which had 68,412 last night.

7️⃣2️⃣,5️⃣4️⃣3️⃣! The Lincoln Financial Field Attendance for #WrestleMania XL Saturday! pic.twitter.com/TeUUHBQrQW — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024