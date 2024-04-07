wrestling / News

WWE Announces Attendance For Night One of Wrestlemania 40

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the official attendance for night one of Wrestlemania 40, which is happening right now in Philadelphia. The show has an attendance of 72,543. This is fairly close to the last reported number from WrestleTix, which had 68,412 last night.

