wrestling / News
WWE Announces Attendance For Night One of Wrestlemania 40
April 6, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced the official attendance for night one of Wrestlemania 40, which is happening right now in Philadelphia. The show has an attendance of 72,543. This is fairly close to the last reported number from WrestleTix, which had 68,412 last night.
7️⃣2️⃣,5️⃣4️⃣3️⃣!
The Lincoln Financial Field Attendance for #WrestleMania XL Saturday! pic.twitter.com/TeUUHBQrQW
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
#WrestleMania Night 1
Sat • Apr 06, 2024 • 7:30 PM
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Available Tickets: 391
Current Setup: 68,803
Tickets Distributed: 68,412
🤼 | The Rock/Roman Reigns v. Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins
💰 | Resale: 2,071
🗒️ | There are still a few rows to… pic.twitter.com/9zVQ9cPYdm
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) April 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Update on More Names in Attendance at WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony
- Backstage Update on Giulia’s Rumored WWE Status, When She’s Expected to Debut
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Recent AEW Talent Cuts Is Sign Of Tony Khan Becoming A Real Boss
- The Boys Respond to Tony Khan Saying They Were Released Due to Missed Bookings