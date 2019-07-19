WWE Announces ‘Battle of the Brands’ Match For 205 Live

– WWE is pitting a new NXT star against the reigning champion of 205 Live for next Tuesday’s episode of the latter show. The company announced on Friday that Isaiah Scott, the former Shane Strickland, will face Drew Gulak on next week’s 205 Live.

Scott made his debut earlier this month on NXT TV in the NXT Breakout Tournament, losing in the first round to Cameron Grimes. The full announcement is below: