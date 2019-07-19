wrestling / News
WWE Announces ‘Battle of the Brands’ Match For 205 Live
– WWE is pitting a new NXT star against the reigning champion of 205 Live for next Tuesday’s episode of the latter show. The company announced on Friday that Isaiah Scott, the former Shane Strickland, will face Drew Gulak on next week’s 205 Live.
Scott made his debut earlier this month on NXT TV in the NXT Breakout Tournament, losing in the first round to Cameron Grimes. The full announcement is below:
As the Superstars of the Cruiserweight division set out to prove they are worthy of a title opportunity, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is primed to compete in a 205 Live vs. NXT battle against a competitor with whom he shares a rich history – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.
Despite a loss to Cameron Grimes in the NXT Breakout Tournament, the confident Scott has impressed the WWE Universe with his incredible speed and agility. Looking to make a statement in WWE, Scott aims to topple Gulak and put NXT – and 205 Live – on notice.
Before competing in WWE, Gulak and Scott crossed paths multiple times in EVOLVE and other organizations, thus providing a backdrop for a competitive clash.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls His WWE Feud With Jon Moxley Being Upstaged By a Potted Plant, Ambrose Destroying His Jacket
- Tyrus’ Lewd Text Messages to Fox Nation Co-Host Revealed
- October 2 Is Most Likely Start Date For AEW’s Weekly TNT Series, Two Days Before Smackdown Debut On FOX
- Streaming Numbers On B/R Live and FITE Down For AEW Fight For The Fallen