WWE Announces Bayley vs. Nikki Cross For Monday’s Raw

– WWE has added a match between Bayley and Nikki Cross for this coming Monday’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Saturday that the Smackdown Women’s Champion, who will face Charlotte Flair at Clash of Champions, will battle Cross on Monday’s show.

The preview reads:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley invaded “A Moment of Bliss” on SmackDown LIVE to knock Charlotte Flair off her pedestal and onto her backside. Following that interruption, Alexa Bliss’ best friend and her fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross aims for payback when she battles Bayley one-on-one on Raw.

With The Goddess in her corner, Cross looks to make a statement against Bayley in this non-title contest. Can Nikki score a “Moment” of her own, or will the SmackDown Women’s Champion build key momentum as she prepares to defend her title against Charlotte at WWE Clash of Champions?