wrestling / News
WWE Announces Bella Twins, Eight-Man Tag Match For Smackdown
WWE has announced that the Bella Twins will return to Smackdown, as well as an eight-man tag team match for the show. The company announced on Wednesday night that the Bellas will be guests on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ “A Moment of Bliss.”
In addition, the The Usos will team with The New Day against John Morrison, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The announcement for the Bella Twins appearance reads:
The Bella Twins are back this Friday night on SmackDown when they return for “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross!
The former Divas Champions shared last month that they are both pregnant — Brie with her second child with SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and Nikki with her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. What will Nikki & Brie have to say about expecting, and might Little Miss Bliss discover any other juicy news?
