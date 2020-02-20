WWE Announces Bella Twins, Eight-Man Tag Match For Smackdown

WWE has announced that the Bella Twins will return to Smackdown, as well as an eight-man tag team match for the show. The company announced on Wednesday night that the Bellas will be guests on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ “A Moment of Bliss.”

In addition, the The Usos will team with The New Day against John Morrison, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The announcement for the Bella Twins appearance reads: