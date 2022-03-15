WWE Announces Bianca Belair ‘Suffered Trauma to the Throat’ Due to Becky Lynch’s Attack on Raw

– Becky Lynch got some payback on last night’s WWE Raw against Bianca Belair. She targeted Belair’s throat after Belair inadvertently fractured Lynch’s throat during a recent WWE live event. WWE issued an announcement last night on Bianca Belair suffering “trauma to the throat” due to Lynch’s attack.

The announcement reads, “Following the vicious assault from #WWERaw Women’s Champion @BeckyLynchWWE on #WWERaw, @BiancaBelairWWE has suffered trauma to the throat and is currently being evaluated by medical personnel.”

Meanwhile, Lynch tweeted after the attack, “An eye for an eye, a throat for a throat.” You can see those tweets below.

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38: Night 1. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

An eye for an eye, a throat for a throat. pic.twitter.com/Pl5MhAhdmo — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 15, 2022