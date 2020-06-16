wrestling / News
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Return, Mandy Rose For Smackdown
WWE has announced the return of Bray Wyatt — and the Firefly Funhouse — for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Raw that Wyatt will make his first appearance on Smackdown since he lost to Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank.
Also announced for the show was a Miz TV segment with Mandy Rose. These join the previously-announced AJ Styles Intercontinental Championship Presentation for the episode, which airs Friday on FOX.
This Friday…
'The Firefly Fun House' returns to Friday Night SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/8udVPlu04G
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 16, 2020
