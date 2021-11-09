WWE Announces Canada Tour for January 2022

– WWE has confirmed a group of shows to be held in Canada, including live TV tapings for Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, in Canada for January 2022. SmackDown will be held at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Friday, January 21. Meanwhile, Raw heads to the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on Monday, January 24.

Here’s the full list of TV tapings and Supershow events in January:

* January 21: Friday Night Smackdown – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

* January 22: WWE Supershow – Saskatchewan at Evraz Place

* January 23: WWE Supershow – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at Sasktel Centre

* January 24: Monday Night Raw – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place