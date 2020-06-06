WWE Announces Cancellation of Japan Tour Scheduled for July

– The official WWE Japanese website has announced the cancellation of a scheduled live event tour for Japan in July. The tour included events scheduled for Thursday, July 2 at Edion Arena in Osaka Japan and Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 at the Yokohama Arena.

Fans who purchased tickets to the WWE events will be able to receive refunds later on. The events were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As previously noted, Japan lifted the country’s state of emergency on the pandemic, but wrestling promotions can only resume with empty arena events starting on June 19.

Fans will only be allowed to start returning for wrestling events in Japan on July 10 and only up to fifty percent capacity or up to 5,000 people. On August 1, arenas in Japan can have fifty percent of maximum capacity. Unfortunately for WWE and fans in the country, the scheduled tour was ahead of these dates.

More information on the refund details are available HERE.