WWE Announces Change in Format For Annual Stockholder Meeting

WWE® Announces Adjournment and Change of Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE), a Delaware corporation, today announced that due to the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in consideration of the health and well-being of our stockholders and other meeting participants, our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been adjourned and the format of the Annual Meeting has been changed so that it will now be done virtually. The Annual Meeting, originally scheduled to be held on April 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, and subsequently adjourned, will be adjourned again and now be held on July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time in a virtual meeting format.

The Annual Meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WWE2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically. No changes have been made to the record date or the proposals to be brought before the Annual Meeting, which are presented in the previously distributed proxy statement.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials, stockholders are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and at any adjournments thereof if they were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2020. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WWE2020, stockholders must enter the control number found on the proxy card and related instructions provided with the Company’s previously distributed proxy materials. Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares. Eligible stockholders may participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. The Company has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded similar rights and opportunities to participate as they would have at an in-person meeting.

Further information regarding the matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting is set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy statement and the Company’s 2019 Annual Report to Stockholders are available at http://www.proxyvote.com. The proxy card has been updated to reflect the adjournment and change in format of the Annual Meeting. Eligible stockholders may use the original proxy card or the updated proxy card to vote their shares of common stock in connection with the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have already submitted a proxy or voting instructions will not be required to submit an additional proxy card or to confirm the prior voting instructions. Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, the Company strongly encourages its stockholders to vote and submit voting instructions in advance of the meeting by one of the several methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.