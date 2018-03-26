wrestling / News
WWE Announces Charity Buzz Auction Items: You can Meet Vince McMahon or Train at The Hardy Compound
– WWE officially announced their CharityBuzz auctions for their Superstars for Hope drive. More details are available here. Here are the items up for bid…
Backstage Photo Shoot with WWE Superstars Absolution & 2 Tickets to a WWE Live Event
Current Bid: $0
Backstage Photo Shoot with WWE Superstars The Riott Squad & 2 Tickets to a WWE Live Event
Current Bid: $0
Backstage Photo Shoot with WWE Superstar Asuka & 2 Tickets to a WWE Live Event
Current Bid: $0
Backstage Photo Shoot with WWE Superstar and “Ms. Money In The Bank” Carmella & 2 Tickets to a WWE Live Event
Current Bid: $1,000
Crossfit Workout with WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, WWE Fitness Package & 2 Tickets to SmackDown Live on November 20 in LA
Current Bid: $0
Backstage Photo Shoot with WWE Superstar Nia Jax & 2 Tickets to a WWE Live Event
Current Bid: $1,000
WWE Big 4 VIP Package- 2 Tickets to SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble & WrestleMania 35 & Lunch with a WWE Superstar
Current Bid: $1,000
Suite for 10 at WrestleMania 35 Plus Tickets to WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony & WrestleMania Axxess Sessions April 5-7, 2019
Current Bid: $1,000
Escort WWE Superstars The New Day to the Ring During a WWE Live Event
Current Bid: $0
Escort WWE Superstar Bayley to the Ring During a WWE Live Event
Current Bid: $1,000
Escort WWE Superstar Bobby Roode to the Ring During a WWE Live Event
Current Bid: $0
Crossfit Workout with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, WWE Fitness Package & 2 Tickets to Monday Night Raw on November 19 in LA
Current Bid: $0
Meet Miami Heat Players with 2 Tickets to a 2018-2019 Game of Your Choice
Current Bid: $1,000
Private Music Session with WWE Superstar Elias & Autographed Guitar
Current Bid: $0
Have Lunch with Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair & Receive 2 Tickets to a WWE Event
Current Bid: $0
Meet WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan & Win an Autographed WWE Championship Title
Current Bid: $0
Meet Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, “The Authority,” & Enjoy a Backstage Tour at SummerSlam on August 19 at Barclays
Current Bid: $2,500
1-Hour Pitch Meeting with Billionaire Entrepreneur & Resident ‘Shark’, Mark Cuban, in Dallas
Current Bid: $0
Meet Dr. Phil with 4 VIP Tickets to Dr. Phil in Los Angeles Plus VIP Paramount Studio Tour
Current Bid: $0
2 Tickets to Every WWE Pay-Per-View Show in 2018 Plus Royal Rumble 2019 & WrestleMania 35
Current Bid: $0
VIP Tour of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios with Actor Seth Green
Current Bid: $0
4 VIP Tickets to Live with Kelly and Ryan in NYC
Current Bid: $0
4 Tickets to the Indians vs. Yankees Game & Batting Practice on July 13 in Cleveland Plus Meet Indians Manager Terry Francona
Current Bid: $0
2 Roundtrip Tickets to Any City JetBlue Airways Flies
Current Bid: $550
2 Round-Trip Tickets on Delta Air Lines
Current Bid: $500
Get Hyped with WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Before A WWE Event
Current Bid: $0
Train with WWE Superstar Matt Hardy at the Hardy Compound in North Carolina
Current Bid: $0