WWE Announces Charity Buzz Auction Items: You can Meet Vince McMahon or Train at The Hardy Compound

– WWE officially announced their CharityBuzz auctions for their Superstars for Hope drive. More details are available here. Here are the items up for bid…

Backstage Photo Shoot with WWE Superstars Absolution & 2 Tickets to a WWE Live Event

Backstage Photo Shoot with WWE Superstars The Riott Squad & 2 Tickets to a WWE Live Event

Backstage Photo Shoot with WWE Superstar Asuka & 2 Tickets to a WWE Live Event

Backstage Photo Shoot with WWE Superstar and “Ms. Money In The Bank” Carmella & 2 Tickets to a WWE Live Event

Crossfit Workout with WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, WWE Fitness Package & 2 Tickets to SmackDown Live on November 20 in LA

Backstage Photo Shoot with WWE Superstar Nia Jax & 2 Tickets to a WWE Live Event

WWE Big 4 VIP Package- 2 Tickets to SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble & WrestleMania 35 & Lunch with a WWE Superstar

Suite for 10 at WrestleMania 35 Plus Tickets to WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony & WrestleMania Axxess Sessions April 5-7, 2019

Escort WWE Superstars The New Day to the Ring During a WWE Live Event

Escort WWE Superstar Bayley to the Ring During a WWE Live Event

Escort WWE Superstar Bobby Roode to the Ring During a WWE Live Event

Crossfit Workout with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, WWE Fitness Package & 2 Tickets to Monday Night Raw on November 19 in LA

Meet Miami Heat Players with 2 Tickets to a 2018-2019 Game of Your Choice

Private Music Session with WWE Superstar Elias & Autographed Guitar

Have Lunch with Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair & Receive 2 Tickets to a WWE Event

Meet WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan & Win an Autographed WWE Championship Title

Meet Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, “The Authority,” & Enjoy a Backstage Tour at SummerSlam on August 19 at Barclays

1-Hour Pitch Meeting with Billionaire Entrepreneur & Resident ‘Shark’, Mark Cuban, in Dallas

Meet Dr. Phil with 4 VIP Tickets to Dr. Phil in Los Angeles Plus VIP Paramount Studio Tour

2 Tickets to Every WWE Pay-Per-View Show in 2018 Plus Royal Rumble 2019 & WrestleMania 35

VIP Tour of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios with Actor Seth Green

4 VIP Tickets to Live with Kelly and Ryan in NYC

4 Tickets to the Indians vs. Yankees Game & Batting Practice on July 13 in Cleveland Plus Meet Indians Manager Terry Francona

2 Roundtrip Tickets to Any City JetBlue Airways Flies

2 Round-Trip Tickets on Delta Air Lines

Get Hyped with WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Before A WWE Event

Train with WWE Superstar Matt Hardy at the Hardy Compound in North Carolina

