WWE Announces Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka & More For Next Week’s Raw

April 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced a match between Asuka and Charlotte Flair along with a segment for next week’s Raw. The company aired the following promo during Smackdown in which it was revealed that Drew McIntyre would be seeking answers from MVP about MACE and T-BAR attacking him at the end of Raw, and that Asuka and Flair would go one-on-one after Flair’s return and attack on Asuka and Rhea Ripley this week.

Raw airs Monday night live on USA Network.

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

