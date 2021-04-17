wrestling / News
WWE Announces Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka & More For Next Week’s Raw
April 16, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match between Asuka and Charlotte Flair along with a segment for next week’s Raw. The company aired the following promo during Smackdown in which it was revealed that Drew McIntyre would be seeking answers from MVP about MACE and T-BAR attacking him at the end of Raw, and that Asuka and Flair would go one-on-one after Flair’s return and attack on Asuka and Rhea Ripley this week.
Raw airs Monday night live on USA Network.
