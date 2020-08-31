wrestling / News

WWE Announces Clash of Champions For September 27th

August 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE clash of Champions

WWE’s next PPV is Clash of Champions and will take place late next month. The company announced at WWE Payback that Clash of Champions will take place on September 27th.

Interestingly, WWE listed the PPV as September 20th in the promo video before Michael Cole confirmed that the show was actually taking place a week later. As reported last week, the show was originally set for the 20th but was pushed back.

