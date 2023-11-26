WWE Announces CM Punk & Randy Orton for Tomorrow’s Raw

– While it likely comes as no surprise, WWE has officially confirmed that that CM Punk and Randy Orton will both be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw following their returns at last night’s Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event. Randy Orton returned from a year-plus absence, competing in the main event WarGames match, helping Team Cody Rhodes beat The Judgment Day.

Meanwhile, CM Punk appeared after the match, making a shocking surprise return to WWE after a nearly ten-year hiatus. As previously noted, tomorrow’s Raw is reportedly being rewritten due to Punk’s return, which is said to have come together very recently and was only finalized yesterday before Survivor Series.

Tomorrow’s Raw is being held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* CM Punk to appear

* Randy Orton to appear

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher vs. Imperium

* Ivar vs. Bronson Reed