WWE Announces Commentary Change For Next Week’s NXT
November 18, 2020 | Posted by
WWE is making a one-week change in the commentary team for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on tonight’s episode that Wade Barrett will not be present for next week’s episode, and Kevin Owens will do commentary in his place.
NXT takes place next Wednesday and airs on USA Network.
#WWENXT ➡️ #TheKevinOwensShow@FightOwensFight will be our special guest commentator NEXT WEEK on @USA_Network! 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ezLGiz0duY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 19, 2020
