WWE Announces Commentary Change For Next Week’s NXT

November 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE is making a one-week change in the commentary team for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on tonight’s episode that Wade Barrett will not be present for next week’s episode, and Kevin Owens will do commentary in his place.

NXT takes place next Wednesday and airs on USA Network.

