WWE Announces Company’s Quarterly Dividend

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 10/27/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2022 and the payment date will be December 27, 2022.