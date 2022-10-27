wrestling / News
WWE Announces Company’s Quarterly Dividend
– Per the company’s corporate website, WWE announced the company’s quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend has been announced as December 15, and the payment date is December 27. You can read the full announcement below:
WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend
10/27/2022
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2022 and the payment date will be December 27, 2022.
