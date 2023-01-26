wrestling / News

WWE Announces Company’s Regular Quarterly Dividend

January 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey, WWE Campus Rush Recruitment Tour Image Credit: WWE

– Per the company’s corporate website, WWE announced the company’s quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend has been announced as Mardch 15, 2023 and the payment date is March 27, 2023. You can read the full announcement below:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/26/2023

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be March 15, 2023 and the payment date will be March 27, 2023.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading