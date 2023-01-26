WWE Announces Company’s Regular Quarterly Dividend

– Per the company’s corporate website, WWE announced the company’s quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend has been announced as Mardch 15, 2023 and the payment date is March 27, 2023. You can read the full announcement below:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 01/26/2023 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be March 15, 2023 and the payment date will be March 27, 2023.