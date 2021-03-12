wrestling / News

WWE Announces Contract Signing, Big E’s Return & More For Smackdown

March 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

WWE will host a contract signing between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for their Fastlane match and more on this week’s Smackdown. WWE announced the contract signing on Friday night, along with a segment of The KO Show, with Kevin Owens speaking with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

In addition, Big E. is confirmed to be returning on the show, which airs tomorrow night on FOX.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading