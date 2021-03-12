wrestling / News
WWE Announces Contract Signing, Big E’s Return & More For Smackdown
WWE will host a contract signing between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for their Fastlane match and more on this week’s Smackdown. WWE announced the contract signing on Friday night, along with a segment of The KO Show, with Kevin Owens speaking with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.
In addition, Big E. is confirmed to be returning on the show, which airs tomorrow night on FOX.
THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown @WWEDanielBryan & @WWERomanReigns sign the contract for their #UniversalTitle encounter at #WWEFastlane!https://t.co/iTGxb7sqOD pic.twitter.com/AUKWxPQDvc
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2021
#SmackDown Women's Champion @SashaBanksWWE AND @BiancaBelairWWE on the #KOShow tomorrow night?! You WON'T want to miss this!@FightOwensFight https://t.co/KukSN9knQ6 pic.twitter.com/mcgpYR8DCy
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2021
Intercontinental Champion @WWEBigE returns to #SmackDown tomorrow night!
How will The Powerhouse of Positivity respond to @WWEApollo?https://t.co/2JzhNRq476 pic.twitter.com/gFKedEvKLx
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2021
