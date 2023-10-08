wrestling / News

WWE Announces Crown Jewel 2023 for November 4

October 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Saudi Arabia Crown Jewel WWE World Cup Saudi Arabia Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced this year’s Crown Jewel event for Saturday, November 4. The event will be part of Riyadh Season in Saudi, Arabia. WWE announced the event during tonight’s Fastlane show.

WWE has not yet announced the venue for the event. A previously released promotional video for Riyadh Season also promoted John Cena for the event.

