WWE Announces Crown Jewel: Perth For October

May 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Perth Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the dates for their upcoming return to Perth, Australia, which will include Crown Jewel on October 11. The event will take place at the RAC Arena.

Meanwhile, there will be an episode of Smackdown on October 10 and an episode of RAW on October 13 in the same venue.

