WWE Announces Crown Jewel: Perth For October
May 2, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced the dates for their upcoming return to Perth, Australia, which will include Crown Jewel on October 11. The event will take place at the RAC Arena.
Meanwhile, there will be an episode of Smackdown on October 10 and an episode of RAW on October 13 in the same venue.
BREAKING: WWE returns to Australia this October for #WWECrownJewel: Perth with #WWERaw and #SmackDown also set to take place at @RACArena!
Register now for an exclusive presale opportunity: @WestAustralia @TKOGrp #WAtheDreamState #WWEAustralia
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) May 2, 2025