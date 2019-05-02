WWE Announces Date For the Next NXT Takeover

– The next NXT Takeover special has an official date. As you can see in the below video, Cathy Kelley announced following the NXT tapings that the special will take place on June 1st. No location was revealed, though Kelley said Triple H will reveal more details this Monday on Twitter.

The Takeover event was originally set for June 8th, but the announcement of a Saudi Arabia show on June 8th gave strong indications that the company was going to move the show.

The expected card for the show (with spoilers) is here.