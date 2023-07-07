WWE Announces Date and Venue For This Year’s Survivor Series

WWE has announced the date and venue for this year’s Survivor Series, which happens the weekend after Thanksgiving. The show takes place on November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Smackdown the night before will happen in the same venue. There’s no word on if the show will retain the Wargames theme that last year’s event had. The announcement reads:

Survivor Series Headed to Allstate Arena in Chicago on November 25

07/07/2023

Tickets On Sale Friday, July 21

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Allstate Arena in Chicago will host Survivor Series on Saturday, November 25. Additionally, Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from Allstate Arena on Friday, November 24.

An exclusive presale opportunity for combo tickets for Survivor Series and Friday Night SmackDown will be available Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. CT via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/wwesurvivorseries2023-presale-registration.

General public on-sale for combo tickets will be available Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. CT via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Additional details on individual tickets being released for each event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Survivor Series will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.