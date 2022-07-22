WWE Announces Dates For Return To Europe This Fall

WWE has announced several dates for the company’s return to Europe, which begins at the end of October and includes stops in Scotland and Germany. Here’s the press release:

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2022 – WWE Live will return to Europe this fall with events in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, October 30, Stuttgart, Germany, on Monday, October 31 and Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, November 1.

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favourite WWE Superstars in action, including Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Natalya, Sheamus and many more*. Tickets for WWE Live are available at the following links:

Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro (Sunday, October 30, 2022)

Presale available this Monday, July 25 at 9 AM BST exclusively for OVO customers

General sale available this Wednesday, July 27 at 9 AM BST from bookingsdirect.com

Stuttgart, Germany – Porsche Arena (Monday, October 31, 2022)

Presale available this Monday, July 25 at 10 AM CEST from www.livenation.de

General sale available this Wednesday, July 27 at 10 AM CEST from www.livenation.de

Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle (Tuesday, November 1, 2022)

Tickets available now from www.livenation.de

All tickets for the previously scheduled WWE Live event in Dortmund remain valid. Ticketholders who cannot attend the new date should contact their point of purchase.

*Talent subject to change.