WWE Announces Dates for NXT No Mercy and Halloween Havoc

WWE has announced two more NXT premium live events for the fall, including No Mercy in September and Halloween Havoc in October. No Mercy happens on September 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, while Halloween Havoc happens on October 27 at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. Tickets for both go on sale on July 26 at 10 AM local time.

WWE® ANNOUNCES NXT NO MERCY® ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 & NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC® ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. Local

Monday Night Raw to Take Place Following Each NXT Premium Live Event

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced NXT No Mercy and NXT Halloween Havoc will take place Sunday, September 1 at Ball Arena in Denver and Sunday, October 27 at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pa., respectively. Additionally, Monday Night Raw will take place following each NXT Premium Live Event.

“We look forward to returning NXT to the road and delivering an unforgettable night of action to the amazing fan bases of Denver and Hershey, and for those watching at home,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

Special combo tickets for the events go on sale on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-2024-events-presale-registration.

No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan, Trick Williams, Sol Ruca and more.

No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.