WWE Announces Details For Royal Rumble Superstore in Indianapolis

WWE has announced details for the Royal Rumble Superstore in Indianapolis, which will open next weekend prior to the event.

Royal Rumble Superstore and Photo Experience comes to Indianapolis

The official Royal Rumble Superstore is coming to Indianapolis Thursday, Jan. 30, to Sunday, Feb. 2! Shop the largest collection of Royal Rumble merchandise under one roof.

This is your opportunity to get your hands on exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more. For the first time in many years, jersey personalization is back at the Royal Rumble Superstore.

Royal Rumble Superstore

Indiana Convention Center

Hall E

100 South Capitol Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46225

Store hours:

Thursday: Noon-7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-11p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

* Store entry is FREE and open to the PUBLIC.

Also located in the Indiana Convention Center Hall E is the Royal Rumble Photo and Autograph Experience. It’s an opportunity to get a photo or autograph from your favorite Superstar! Tickets are required for both the Photo Experience and Autograph Experience. Find the Superstar schedule and ticket information at RoyalRumblePhotos.com.

Fanatics Live will be LIVE on Thursday through Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center Hall E with your hosts Tyler Breeze and Big E. Come bid on talent memorabilia and the First Topps Chrome Trading Cards!

Thursday, Jan, 30 – 1 – 3 p.m.

Guest Talent includes Bayley and Chelsea Green

Thursday, Jan. 30 – 4 – 6 p.m.

Guest talent includes Nia Jax, DIY, and LA Knight

Friday, Jan. 31 – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Guest talent includes Rhea Ripley and Rey Mysterio

Friday, Jan. 31 – 3 – 6 p.m.

Guest talent includes Jey Uso

Saturday, Feb. 1 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Guest talent includes Drew McIntyre & Austin Theory

Sunday, Feb. 2 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Guest talent includes Liv Morgan

* All talent is subject to change.

The Indianapolis Colts team store at Lucas Oil Stadium will be transformed into the Royal Rumble Team Store and open Thursday, Jan. 30, through Saturday, Feb. 1:

Royal Rumble Team Store

Thursday: Noon-7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-Gates Close