WWE Announces Details for SummerSlam Superstore, In-Person, and Virtual Meet & Greets

– WWE.com has announced the details for the WWE SummerSlam Superstore, along with the schedule for in-person and virtual Meet & Greets for the week of the event. You can see the full details and schedule below:

WWE is proud to announce that the SummerSlam Superstore, in-person Meet & Greets and Virtual Meet & Greets are back!

Taking place at the Boulevard Ballroom at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the SummerSlam Superstore presented by Credit One Bank® and SummerSlam Meet & Greets presented by Pure Life® Purified Water will take over the SummerSlam Superstore in the Boulevard Ballroom at MGM Grand Conference Center. Starting on Thursday, Aug. 19, WWE fans will be able purchase SummerSlam merchandise, have a photo taken with WWE Superstars and more.

For those who will not be attending SummerSlam, WWE is scheduling another exciting round of Virtual Meet & Greets to give fans all over the world the opportunity to chat with a WWE Superstar. SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets presented by Pure Life® Purified Water give WWE fans unprecedented access to a WWE Superstar with a 2-minute live chat and downloadable video capturing the experience.

Schedule of Events

SummerSlam Superstore presented by Credit One Bank

Heading to Las Vegas for SummerSlam? Gear up with a huge selection of SummerSlam and WWE merchandise at the SummerSlam Superstore!

The SummerSlam Superstore will open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Boulevard Ballroom at MGM Grand Conference Center. It will feature the largest selection of SummerSlam and WWE merchandise anywhere, including exclusive items, an expanded assortment of championship titles, one-of-a-kind memorabilia and your favorite Superstar merchandise.

Not planning to be in the Las Vegas area? You can still gear up by heading to WWEShop.com.

Superstore hours:

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – midnight

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

SummerSlam Meet & Greets presented by Pure Life Purified Water

For the first time in 19 months, WWE Superstars will be available for in-person Meet & Greets. Taking place at the SummerSlam Superstore in the Boulevard Ballroom at MGM Grand Conference Center at MGM Grand on Thursday, Aug. 19, and Friday, Aug. 20.

Tickets available on Friday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com

Ticket Price: $150*

Ticket includes:

Socially distanced photo opportunity with WWE Superstar

Printed and digital copy of your photo with WWE Superstar

Pre-signed limited edition glossy 8×10

COVID health and safety restrictions will be in place

No handshakes, hugs or any physical interaction with WWE Superstars

No personal items can be brought into the space to be signed

For more information on SummerSlam Meet & Greets, click here

For FAQs and commonly asked questions, click here

SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets presented by Pure Life® Purified Water

Virtual Meet & Greets are returning to SummerSlam from Friday, Aug. 13, to Monday, Aug. 23.

Tickets available Friday, Aug. 6, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Buy tickets here

Tickets starting at $149

Ticket includes:

2-minute live chat with WWE Superstar

Downloadable video of your experience

For more information regarding this event, click here.

For FAQS and commonly asked questions, click here.