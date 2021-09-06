wrestling / News
WWE Announces Details For ‘Never Forget’ Documentary On SmackDown After 9/11, Trailer Released
One day before the 20-year anniversary of the tragic attacks on September 11, 2001, WWE will look back at its SmackDown taping that took place shortly after in a new documentary, Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11.
Here are the details from WWE on the documentary:
Rounding out the week on Friday, WWE commemorates the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, with an all-new documentary, Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11. Hear from Superstars like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Edge and many more as they remember being involved in one of the most emotional and patriotic SmackDown episodes in WWE history just two days after the attacks.
You can view the trailer below.
We will #NeverForget.
The story of WWE coming together for SmackDown as the first public assembly to take place in the United States following the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, comes to you this Friday on @peacockTV, @WWENetwork and WWE on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/pDutStrwib
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 6, 2021
