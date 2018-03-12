WWE Announces Details For WrestleMania Store at WM AXXESS

– WWE has announced the details of its WrestleMania store, which will be alongside WrestleMania AXXESS in the days before the PPV. The store will be at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans and will feature signings from Rusev (April 5th at 11 AM) and Elias (April 6th at 11 AM). Both signings will be first come, first served.

The show will have the following hours:

April 5th: 12 PM to 10 PM

April 6th: 10 AM to 10 PM

April 7th: 8 AM to 11 PM

April 8th: 8 AM to 1 PM

You can find out more here.