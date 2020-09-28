WWE Announces Drew McIntyre Opening Segment & More For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has added two segments and a match to tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced that Drew McIntyre and the legends who came to help him in last night’s match against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions — Shawn Michaels, Big Show, Christian and Ric Flair — will open up tonight’s show. The announcement reads:

Drew McIntyre, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Big Show & Christian kick off Raw

Last night, the ghosts of Randy Orton’s recent past returned to haunt The Viper at the worst possible time. Shawn Michaels, Big Show, Christian and Ric Flair, all victims of The Apex Predator’s devastating kick to the skull, arrived at WWE Clash of Champions to help Drew McIntyre vanquish The Viper in a hard-hitting Ambulance Match and retain his WWE Title. Tonight on Raw, the WWE Champion and the Legends will kick off the show. What will be the mood after McIntyre’s big win in the WWE ThunderDome?

Also announced for the show, in addition to the previously-announced Zelina Vega vs. Asuka rematch, are Jerry Lawler hosting “King’s Court” with Rey and Dominik Mysterio as well as Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens.