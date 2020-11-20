WWE Announces Dual-Brand Battle Royal For Survivor Series

WWE has announced a new match for Survivor Series on Sunday, which already includes two traditional Survivor Series elimination matches and several Champion vs. Champion matches.

The company announced on Twitter that RAW and SmackDown superstars are set for a Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Survivor Series kickoff show, which will start at 6 PM ET on WWE Network.

WWE did not announce the RAW or SmackDown participants for the battle royal.

Here’s the updated Survivor Series card:

* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, & Riddle) vs. Team Smackdown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, 1 More TBD)

* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, & Lana) vs. Team Smackdown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, 2 More TBD)

* Champion vs. Champion: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

* Champion vs. Champion: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

* Champion vs. Champion: The New Day vs. The Street Profits

* Champion vs. Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

* The Undertaker’s Final Farewell

* Dual-Brand Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)