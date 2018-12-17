wrestling / News
WWE Announces EC3, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans & More Heading to Main Roster
– WWE announced on Raw that EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and more are heading to the main roster. The company aired a promo on Raw following the McMahons’ promise to “shake things up” in the opening segment which revealed the trio along with Heavy Machinery and the previously-announced Lars Sullivan as those NXT names “coming soon” to the main roster.
There’s no word yet on which brands the stars will end up on.
You already know @LarsSWWE is lurking, but THEY are also on their way to @WWE…
– @therealec3
– @NikkiCrossWWE
– @TuckerKnightWWE & @WWEDozovic
– @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/qAtQjUU7ad
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2018