WWE Announces EC3, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans & More Heading to Main Roster

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
EC3 Ethan Carter III NXT Takeover Philadelphia - Kurt Angle

– WWE announced on Raw that EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and more are heading to the main roster. The company aired a promo on Raw following the McMahons’ promise to “shake things up” in the opening segment which revealed the trio along with Heavy Machinery and the previously-announced Lars Sullivan as those NXT names “coming soon” to the main roster.

There’s no word yet on which brands the stars will end up on.

