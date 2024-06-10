WWE Announces Eddy Thorpe’s Return For Tuesday’s NXT

WWE has confirmed that Eddy Thorpe is set to make his comeback on the upcoming episode of NXT.

He has been absent from NXT TV since December 2023, focusing on matches in NXT Level Up and live events. Below is the lineup for this week’s Tuesday NXT. Here is the current lineup for the show:

* Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears

* Michin vs. Jaida Parker

* Singapore Cane Match: Dante Chen vs. Lexis King

* Wendy Choo returns

* Eddy Thorpe returns