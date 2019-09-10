– Big change coming out of SmackDown as WWE announced that Elias is out of the King of the Ring tournament due to an injury. He was scheduled to face Chad Gable on tonight’s episode on SmackDown in the King of the Ring semifinals. The announcement did not say whether a replacement opponent would be named, or if Gable will get a bye into the finals.

Due to an injury, Elias will not compete in his scheduled King of the Ring semifinal match against Chad Gable. Stay with WWE Digital platforms and watch SmackDown LIVE tonight on USA Network at 8/7 c for further updates as the situation develops.

Per PWInsider, the injury has been confirmed as a legit ankle injury and that the decision was made just today not to allow him to perform. Baron Corbin has already booked his ticket to the finals with a win on Raw over Ricochet and Samoa Joe in their triple threat semifinal match.