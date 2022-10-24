WWE Announces Elimination Chamber PPV for Montreal This February

WWE has announced that the Elimination Chamber PPV will return to North America this year, hitting Montreal in February. The event happens at the Bell Centre on February 18, preceded by an episode of Smackdown at the same venue the night before. Here’s the press release:

WWE® Elimination Chamber® Headed to Montreal on February 18

10/24/2022

Back-to-back Nights at Bell Centre Kick Off February 17 with Friday Night SmackDown®

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the Bell Centre in Montreal will host Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Elimination Chamber marks the first premium live event to take place in Montreal in 14 years.

Following the success of WWE’s recent Canadian live event tour, Friday Night SmackDown will also emanate from the Bell Centre on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Combo tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca. Individual tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown will be available beginning Friday, December 2 at 10 AM ET. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/ec-2023-presale.

Elimination Chamber Priority Passes will be available this Friday, October 28 at noon ET before tickets go on sale to the general public through official Priority Pass hospitality provider On Location. Elimination Chamber Priority Passes provide fans with unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated arena entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet and greets with WWE Superstars and Legends. To purchase packages and learn more about presale opportunities, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/elimination-chamber-tickets or call 1-855-346-7388.