WWE Announces Elimination Chamber Programming For Saturday

WWE has announced the schedule of programming for Peacock tomorrow, leading up to Elimination Chamber in Montreal. It includes a new episode of The Bump featuring Montez Ford, Liv Morgan and Johnny Gargano. The schedule includes:

Best of Elimination Chamber Matches: “The Road to WrestleMania heats up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of career-altering Elimination Chamber Matches, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.”

WWE Elimination Chamber edition of WWE’s The Bump: “WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 ET/12 PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things WWE Elimination Chamber. Watch as special guests Liv Morgan, Johnny Gargano and Montez Ford share their thoughts about the crucial stop on The Road to WrestleMania.”

“La Previa” Spanish WWE Elimination Chamber pre-show: “At 5 ET/2 PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” available on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.”

WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff: “WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff, featuring expert analysis ahead of the night’s action, begins at 7 ET/4 PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms.”

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event: “Don’t miss WWE Elimination Chamber, streaming live this Saturday at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!”

WWE Elimination Chamber Post-Show Press Conference: “A special WWE Elimination Chamber Press Conference will take place immediately following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event. It will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. In addition, it will be available on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of Superstars will break down the historic night.”