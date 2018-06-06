wrestling / News
WWE Announces Emmy Panel Discussion to Take Place Tonight
– WWE has officially announced that they are hosting an Emmy panel discussion tonight in North Hollywood, California. The full details are below:
WWE invites Television Academy National Active members and a guest to a panel discussion
Unable to attend? Experience this event online!
Visit this page at 7:00PM PT/10:00PM ET for a live stream of the panel.
WWE
7:00 PM Panel discussion
Panelists include:*
Paul “Triple H” Levesque
Stephanie McMahon
Shawn Michaels
Roman Reigns
Ronda Rousey
The Bella Twins
… and more
*subject to change
Reception to follow.
Click here to RSVP.
Submit your questions to #WWEFYC
Only Television Academy National Active Members with valid membership cards and their guests will be admitted.
Seating is subject to availability; first come, first served. Admittance is not guaranteed.