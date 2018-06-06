WWE Announces Emmy Panel Discussion to Take Place Tonight

– WWE has officially announced that they are hosting an Emmy panel discussion tonight in North Hollywood, California. The full details are below:

WWE invites Television Academy National Active members and a guest to a panel discussion

Unable to attend? Experience this event online!

Visit this page at 7:00PM PT/10:00PM ET for a live stream of the panel.

WWE

7:00 PM Panel discussion

Panelists include:*

Paul “Triple H” Levesque

Stephanie McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

The Bella Twins

… and more

*subject to change

Reception to follow.

Only Television Academy National Active Members with valid membership cards and their guests will be admitted.

Seating is subject to availability; first come, first served. Admittance is not guaranteed.