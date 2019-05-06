WWE Announces European Tour Dates For November

WWE has sent out a press release announcing European tour dates for November, including stops in the Netherlands and Switzerland.

WWE Live returns to Europe this November, as the Superstars from Raw and SmackDown bring the non-stop action and entertainment in locations throughout the continent.

Don’t miss seeing your favorite WWE Superstars from Raw when Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, Natalya, Samoa Joe and more* come to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on Tuesday, 12 November. Meanwhile, Superstars from the blue brand – including Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Lars Sullivan, Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Finn Bálor, Elias, Bayley and others* – make their way to Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday, 13 November.

Check back here as more event dates throughout Europe are announced in the coming weeks. And be a part of the unforgettable WWE Live entertainment in Europe this November.

WWE LIVE EUROPEAN TOUR DATES FOR NOVEMBER 2019

Tuesday, 12 November: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands Tickets available starting Friday, 10 May, 10 a.m. local time, at greenhousetalent.nl

Wednesday, 13 November: Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland Tickets available starting Thursday, 9 May, 8 a.m. local time, at ticketcorner.ch

*Talent depicted and referenced above are subject to change