WWE Announces Expansion of Partnership With Ad Council

WWE, ‘Love Has No Labels’ campaign expand partnership

Join WWE and Love Has No Labels throughout the year in celebrating people from all communities and heritages. Visit LoveHasNoLabels.com to learn how you can take action and support a more accepting and inclusive world.

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, and the Ad Council’s award-winning “Love Has No Labels” campaign announced an expansion of their partnership. As part of this broader partnership, “Love Has No Labels” will be WWE’s first official heritage month partner, developing new work through the iconic campaign to promote the acceptance and inclusion of all people across race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, age and disability.

To launch the expanded partnership, WWE will release an exclusive merchandise collection with unique designs highlighting various heritage months including Black History, Women’s History, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage, Pride, Hispanic Heritage and Native American Heritage. For each T-shirt sold, a portion of proceeds will go to the Ad Council in support of the “Love Has No Labels” campaign.

Additionally, WWE and “Love Has No Labels” will debut a Heritage Month Public Service Announcement featuring historical activists across communities who have helped to drive social change including Martin Luther King Jr., Maya Angelou, Billie Jean King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Cesar Chavez, Roberto Clemente and Harvey Milk. Additionally, the new PSA features Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Damian Priest, Sonya Deville and Cody Rhodes. The spot will air throughout the year across WWE programming and social media, as well as on the Ad Council’s channels and network of media partners. Watch the video.