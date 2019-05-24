WWE Announces Fall Return to China, Tryouts Set For July

– WWE is returning to China this fall for a show in Shanghai, with tryouts set for July in the city. The company announced on Thursday that the September 21st show will include Chinese Performance Center roster members Xia Li and Boa, along with Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Finn Bálor, Xavier Woods, The IIconics, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens.

The full announcement is as follows:

WWE Live returns to China this September

WWE will return to China for the fourth straight year when WWE Live Shanghai comes to the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday, September 21. Tickets for WWE Live Shanghai are available now at www.Damai.cn.

Fans attending WWE Live Shanghai will see their favorite WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Finn Bálor, Xavier Woods, The IIconics, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens, as well as Chinese nationals Xia Li and Boa, who are currently training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The announcement comes as WWE recruits elite Chinese athletes and performers in advance of what will be its largest tryout in China to date. The four-day tryout in Shanghai, from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18, will give up to 50 male and female athletes from China the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to train at the WWE Performance Center.

“We are excited to once again bring WWE’s larger-than-life Superstars to our passionate fans in China,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “With our WWE scouts in Shanghai seeing dozens of Chinese athletes and performers at casting calls, I am looking forward to the day when one of these people will reach the top and appear alongside global WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.”

WWE’s recruitment website (www.wweperformancecenter.com), which is also available in Mandarin, is tailored to athletes who are interested in pursuing a career in WWE. The website features information about the recruitment process and provides a detailed look at what day-to-day life is like at the WWE Performance Center. Applications to participate in the tryout can be submitted via the PP Sports website.

The tryout in Shanghai is the latest example of WWE’s global talent recruiting efforts. In recent years, WWE has scouted rugby and soccer players from Europe, kabaddi and kushti athletes from India, and martial artists and boxers from China. WWE has held similar tryouts in London, Dubai, Tokyo, Jeddah, Cologne, Santiago and Mumbai.

*Talent referenced and depicted are subject to change.