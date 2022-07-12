WWE Announces Final Four Moments for ESPYS’ Moment of the Year Award

– WWE.com has announced the finalists for the ESPY Awards’ WWE Moment of the Year category. Fans can vote on their favorite moment HERE. The WWE Moment of the Year will be featured on the ESPY Awards later this month. Here’s the full announcement and list of finalists:

Vote now for the ESPYS’ WWE Moment of the Year

The final four is set for the ESPYS’ WWE Moment of the Year bracket with voting now open to the WWE Universe to decide the winner.

Here are the remaining moments fans can choose from to determine who will take home the hardware:

* The Undertaker inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame

* Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

* “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania

* Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship

WWE’s The Bump hosts Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla broke down the entire bracket and relived the incredible memories from the past year to get the WWE Universe ready to cast their vote.

Don’t miss the ESPYS on July 20th at 8/7 C on ABC to find out who takes home the WWE Moment of the Year honor and cast your vote now to help decide the winner.