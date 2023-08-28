wrestling / News

WWE Announces Final Global Heritage Invitational Participants

August 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Global Heritage Invitational Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the two remaining competitors in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational that kicks off this week. The company announced on Sunday that Axion and Akira Tozawa will be in blocks A and B, respectively, of the tournament. The tournament will begin on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

The final blocks are:

A Block
* Tyler Bate
* Butch
* Charlie Dempsey
* Axiom

B Block
* Joe Coffey
* Duke Hudson
* Nathan Frazer
* Akira Tozawa

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading