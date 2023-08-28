WWE Announces Final Global Heritage Invitational Participants

WWE has announced the two remaining competitors in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational that kicks off this week. The company announced on Sunday that Axion and Akira Tozawa will be in blocks A and B, respectively, of the tournament. The tournament will begin on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

The final blocks are:

A Block

* Tyler Bate

* Butch

* Charlie Dempsey

* Axiom

B Block

* Joe Coffey

* Duke Hudson

* Nathan Frazer

* Akira Tozawa