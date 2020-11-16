WWE Announces “Fine” For Randy Orton For Recent RAW Actions

WWE Champion Randy Orton is set to defend his title on tonight’s edition of RAW against former champion Drew McIntyre. Before Orton does that, he’ll be handing over some money.

The company announced on its website that Orton has been “fined” for putting his hands on Adam Pearce on last week’s episode of RAW.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined an undisclosed amount for putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week on Raw, WWE.com has learned. The fine comes just hours before Orton defends the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre tonight on Raw. Don’t miss the colossal title clash tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Orton or McIntyre will go on to face current Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series on Sunday.