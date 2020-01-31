wrestling / News
WWE Announces Four Matches For This Week’s Smackdown
January 30, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced four matches, including an Intercontinental Championship match and a rematch for the Royal Rumble, for this week’s Smackdown. The company has set Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for Nakamura’s title, as well as the following:
* Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
* Shorty G vs. Sheamus
* Smackdown Tag Team Title Match On the Line: Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Revival
Smackdown airs from Tulsa, Oklahoma this Friday on FOX.
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Left Twitter Due To Fan Negativity, Unlikely To Return
- Note on Kane and Cain Velasquez Not Appearing At Royal Rumble
- Note On When Santino Marella Was Contacted For Royal Rumble, Status of Molly Holly and Kelly Kelly
- Details On Why WWE Changed Royal Rumble Plans To Put Drew McIntyre Over So Strongly