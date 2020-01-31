WWE Announces Four Matches For This Week’s Smackdown

– WWE has announced four matches, including an Intercontinental Championship match and a rematch for the Royal Rumble, for this week’s Smackdown. The company has set Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for Nakamura’s title, as well as the following:

* Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Shorty G vs. Sheamus

* Smackdown Tag Team Title Match On the Line: Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Revival

Smackdown airs from Tulsa, Oklahoma this Friday on FOX.