WWE Announces Four More Superstar Draft Picks: Zelina Vega, More

– Following last night’s episode of Raw, WWE announced four additional Superstar Draft picks for some of the remaining drafted free agents. Per the announcement, Zelina Vega, Billie Kay, and Tamina have all been drafted to the SmackDown roster. Meanwhile, Erik of The Viking Raiders will be staying on Raw.

Vega’s onscreen client, Andrade, and former women’s champion, Mickie James, are still free agents. There’s no word yet on what brands they will land on.

Following the announcement, Vega commented on Twitter with a warning to SmackDown women’s champion, Bayley. She wrote, “Hey @itsBayleyWWE … I’m your problem now.” You can view the announcement video on the new Draft picks below.