– As noted, former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was on the receiving end of a beatdown from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the NXT parking lot last night during WWE NXT TV. WWE.com has since released an update on Rhea Ripley, noting that she suffered a “fractured right orbital socket,” and that she willbe out of action for “an undisclosed amount of time.” You can read the full announcement below:

WWE also released the following X-ray photos of Ripley’s injury: