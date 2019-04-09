– WWE put out the following news item, announcing the full airing schedule for the Worlds Collide specials taping during WrestleMania weekend at Axxess:

NXT vs. NXT Alumni – Sunday, April 14 at 8/7 C

Former NXT Superstars battle current Superstars from the black-and-gold brand, with matches including Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze, Dominik Dijkaovic vs. Harper, SAnitY vs. Undisputed ERA, and Kassius Ohno vs. Aiden English.

Cruiserweights Collide – Wednesday, April 17 at 9/8 C

Cruiserweights from 205 Live, NXT UK and NXT will soar to new heights in never-before-seen matchups such as Tyler Bate vs. The Brian Kendrick, Akira Tozawa vs. Jordan Devlin, Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. Ariya Daivari & Mike Kanellis, and Albert Hardie Jr. vs. Gran Metalik vs. Ligero.

Women Collide – Wednesday, April 24 at 9/8 C

Top female Superstars from NXT, NXT UK, Raw and SmackDown LIVE collide, with featured matches including Io Shirai vs. Sonya Deville, Toni Storm vs. Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair, Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega and Candice LeRae vs. Kay Lee Ray.

Brands Collide – Wednesday, May 1 at 9/8 C

Two over-the-top-rope Battle Royals — one for male Superstars and one for female Superstars — will take place on Brands Collide. Both Battle Royals will feature Superstars from NXT and NXT UK, and the Men’s Battle Royal will additionally feature Superstars from 205 Live. Who will be the last Superstars standing when the dust settles?