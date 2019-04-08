wrestling / News
WWE Announces Gate For WrestleMania 35
April 8, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE announced a MetLife entertainment record gate for WrestleMania 35. PWInsider reports that the event grossed $16.9 million, setting a new record for the stadium.
The announcement handed out to media at the event promoted it as the second highest-grossing event in WWE history behind WrestleMania 32. The number is above the $12.3 million that WrestleMania 29 did at MetLife in 2013.
