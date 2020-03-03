WWE Announces that Goldberg Super ShowDown Instagram Post Is Their Most Liked Photo of All Time

– Earlier today, the WWE Universe Twitter account released a factoid that a recent Instagram post showcasing a photo of Goldberg after he won the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown 2020 is now apparently WWE’s most liked Instagram photo of all time. You can check out the Instagram post and photo in question below.

Goldberg won the belt after beating The Fiend Bray Wyatt last Thursday, February 27. The event was held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was broadcast live on the WWE Network.

Goldberg is currently scheduled to defend the title on Sunday, April 5 at WrestleMania 36 against Roman Reigns. The event will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.