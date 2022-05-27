wrestling / News
WWE Announces Hell In a Cell Is Officially Sold Out
May 26, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has officially announced a sellout for Hell in a Cell in a couple of weekends. The company took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to reveal that the Allstate Arena has sold out for the PPV, which takes place on June 5th:
#HIAC tickets are officially SOLD OUT!
See you there, @WWEUniverse… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LveH28Ih3L
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ahmed Johnson Says The WCW Locker Room Was Tougher Than WWF
- Several GCW Wrestlers Respond To Allegations That GCW Faked Negative COVID-19 Tests
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Main Event Mafia’s Success In TNA, Bringing In Dudley Boyz As Team 3D
- Jim Ross On How Jake Roberts vs. Hulk Hogan Feud Could’ve Played Out In WWE, Randy Savage Snake Bite Angle