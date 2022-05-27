wrestling / News

WWE Announces Hell In a Cell Is Officially Sold Out

May 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell SC Image Credit: WWE

WWE has officially announced a sellout for Hell in a Cell in a couple of weekends. The company took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to reveal that the Allstate Arena has sold out for the PPV, which takes place on June 5th:

