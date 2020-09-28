wrestling / News
WWE Announces Hell in a Cell For Next Month
September 27, 2020 | Posted by
WWE’s next main roster PPV is a month away in WWE Hell in a Cell. WWE announced at Clash of Champions that the PPV will take place on October 25th and air live on WWE Network.
The show is expected to air in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the company’s contract with the venue expires on October 31st.
4️⃣ weeks from tonight. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/bDgAV8EtlE
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- T-Bar Brings Up Chris Jericho’s Controversial Fozzy Concert In Social Media Response
- Ryback Says The World Will Be A Better Place When Vince McMahon Dies
- Details On Why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Recently Sold Stock, Main Roster Presence Reduced Lately
- Reckoning Responds to Fan Who Says Anna Jay Is Better: ‘She’s Not Going to Sleep With You’