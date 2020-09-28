wrestling / News

WWE Announces Hell in a Cell For Next Month

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell WWE HIAC

WWE’s next main roster PPV is a month away in WWE Hell in a Cell. WWE announced at Clash of Champions that the PPV will take place on October 25th and air live on WWE Network.

The show is expected to air in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the company’s contract with the venue expires on October 31st.

